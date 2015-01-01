|
Ibabe I, Arnoso A, Elgorriaga E. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1273-1285.
Practitioners in child and family services are able to identify cases of youth-to-parent aggression. The aim of this study was to evaluate long-term effects of the Early Intervention Program in Situations of Youth-to-Parent Aggression (EI-YPA), which was implemented in a Children and Family Services context on the outcome variables of adolescents and parents (individual behavior and health outcomes), indicating the strength of the evidence.
child-to-parent violence; clinical symptoms; family conflict; intervention in child-to-parent violence; program evaluation