Harries T, Curtis A, Skvarc D, Walker A, Mayshak R. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1287-1301.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00425-2

The function (i.e., the motivation) of child-to-parent violence (CPV) is an important consideration for intervention but under researched, primarily due to a lack of appropriate measurement tools. The current study aimed to develop and validate a caregiver-report measure of the function of CPV (the Child-to-Parent Violence Functions Scale [CPV-F]).


Language: en

Adolescent family violence; Aggression; Child-to-parent violence; Construct validation; Proactive aggression; Reactive aggression

