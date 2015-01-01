|
Walsh AR, Stephenson R. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1325-1339.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Intimate partner violence (IPV) in male couples is a public health concern, but the reliability of self-reported IPV data from gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (GBMSM) is understudied. Research in heterosexual couples finds IPV-underreporting can be differential between victims/perpetrators and by gender; it is unknown if GBMSM-data has similar limitations.
Language: en
data quality; dyadic concordance; Gay and bisexual men who have sex with men (GBMSM); Intimate Partner Violence (IPV); longitudinal study; sexual minorities