Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) can damage long-term physical and mental health, yet IPV prevalence in New York City (NYC) is unknown. We described prevalence and health correlates of psychological and physical IPV in NYC.



Method

The 2018 NYC Community Health Survey, a representative telephone survey among adult residents, asked about lifetime psychological or physical IPV experiences. We estimated age-adjusted physical and psychological prevalence, stratified by demographic variables, and created log-linear multivariable models with 95% CIs to measure the association of each IPV type with health conditions and behaviors.



Results

Overall, 10,076 surveys were completed. We excluded responses with missing IPV values. Of 9,945 adults, 16.7% reported ever having experienced psychological IPV; higher prevalence among females (18.6%; CI:17.0–20.2) than males (14.5%; CI:13.1–16.2). Prevalence of not getting needed mental health treatment (PR: 4.5; CI:3.3–6.1) and current depression (PR:2.6 CI:2.1–3.1) was higher among adults who had ever experienced psychological IPV, compared with those who had not. Of 9,964 adults, 9.8% reported ever having experienced physical IPV; higher prevalence among females (12.4%; CI:11.1–13.8) than males (6.8%; CI:5.8–8.0). Prevalence of not getting needed mental health treatment (PR:3.9, CI:2.8–5.4) and current depression (PR:2.6, CI:2.1–3.2) was higher among adults who had ever experienced physical IPV, compared with those who had not.



Conclusions

One in six (16.7%) and one in 10 (9.8%) NYC adults reported ever experiencing psychological IPV and ever experiencing physical IPV, respectively. Key implications suggest that IPV potentially underlies public health priority health conditions and behaviors.

