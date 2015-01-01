SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Taylor P. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1365-1375.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00445-y

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Intimate partner violence and women's suicidality are known to be positively correlated; however, behaviour patterns and processes on managing these experiences are not well known. The purpose of this study was to understand how women with a history of intimate partner violence seek help for suicidality through an exploration of women's perspectives on the opportunities and barriers to getting help.


Language: en

Keywords

Grounded theory; Intimate partner violence; Photovoice; Suicide

