Citation
Taylor P. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1365-1375.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Intimate partner violence and women's suicidality are known to be positively correlated; however, behaviour patterns and processes on managing these experiences are not well known. The purpose of this study was to understand how women with a history of intimate partner violence seek help for suicidality through an exploration of women's perspectives on the opportunities and barriers to getting help.
Language: en
Keywords
Grounded theory; Intimate partner violence; Photovoice; Suicide