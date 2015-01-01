SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Carney JR, Martinez-Torteya C, Miller-Graff LE, Gilliam HC, Howell KH. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1377-1389.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00450-1

Intimate partner violence (IPV) during pregnancy is prevalent in Mexico and is associated with deleterious effects on physical and mental health. This study explored barriers to, and facilitators of, wellbeing and access to resources for IPV-exposed, pregnant women living in Nuevo León, Mexico.


Domestic violence; Gender-based violence; Intimate partner violence; Mexico; Pregnancy; Qualitative; Resilience; Thematic analysis

