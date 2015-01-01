|
Wild J. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1391-1403.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
This paper foregrounds the experiences of mothers involved with England's children's social care system when experiencing domestic abuse. It reports on data from a survivor-led study on domestic violence and/or abuse (DVA), involving women victim-survivors and domestic abuse practitioners. It aimed to understand how dominant discourses governing child protection work with families in which there is a perpetrator of DVA, might be revised to shift a tendency to hold mothers (solely) responsible for the protection of children as well as for their partners' abuse.
Language: en
Child protection; Discourse analysis; Domestic violence and or abuse (DVA); Gender relations; Social work