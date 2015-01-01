SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Godfrey DA, Kehoe CM, Bennett VE, Pollard DL, Babcock JC. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(7): 1431-1441.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00429-y

unavailable

Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) has been found to be positively related to victimization of emotional abuse from an intimate partner. However, as PTSD has also been demonstrated to be associated with perpetration of emotional abuse, there may be confounding factors between perpetration and victimization of emotional abuse as many couples present with bi-directional abusive behavior. The current study examined the unique variance of PTSD symptom severity among trauma exposed women explained by victimization and perpetration of emotional abuse, as well as to explore whether these factors interact.


Emotional Abuse; Intimate partner violence; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Trauma

