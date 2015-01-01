|
Dănilă I, Balazsi R, Baban A. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1483-1497.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Social information Processing (SIP) biases have been associated with child abuse risk. However, little research was conducted with the purpose to evaluate the contribution of the SIP model in the prediction of child abuse risk, with most research testing SIP components independent from the model. This study aimed to extend the validity of the SIP model of parenting by employing factors across different stages of the theory in order to predict child abuse risk. We hypothesized that parental cognitive schema can influence abuse risk directly and indirectly through biased processing of information.
Language: en
Child abuse risk; MASEM; Parenting; Physical punishment; SIP; Social information processing