Journal Article

Citation

Chong LS, Senich KL, Olezeski CL, Rabkin AN, Gordis EB. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1499-1508.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00460-z

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Exposure to aggressive parenting is a well-established environmental risk factor for anxiety symptoms. Moreover, autonomic nervous system (ANS) activity, including activity in both parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous systems (PNS and SNS), may moderate the effects of aggressive parenting on anxiety. This study aims to examine the interactive effects of aggressive parenting and ANS activity (both PNS and SNS) in accounting for trait anxiety among emerging adults.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggressive parenting; Autonomic nervous system; Emerging adulthood; Respiratory sinus arrhythmia; Skin conductance level; Trait anxiety

