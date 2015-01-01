|
González N, Ramos-Lira L, Márquez-Caraveo ME, Casas-Muñoz A, Benjet C. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1509-1520.
Parental psychological control and autonomy support, abuse, and neglect influence adolescents' mental health. Analyzing the direct and indirect associations between childrearing characteristics, maltreatment, and mental health is important, especially in understudied and diverse cultural contexts. First, we examine the associations of parental psychological control and autonomy support with adolescent internalizing and externalizing problems directly and indirectly, through maltreatment. Second, we evaluate the extent to which parental psychological control and autonomy support may discriminate self-reported maltreatment in adolescents.
Abuse; Adolescents; Autonomy support; Mental health problems; Neglect; Psychological control