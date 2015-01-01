SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ding J, Wang W, Hu Q, Li X, Guo Z, Hong D, Yu Q, Jiang S. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1521-1534.

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s10896-022-00475-6

unavailable

The association between childhood psychological maltreatment and adolescents' relational aggression is receiving growing attention. However, the mediating and moderating mechanisms underlying the association remain largely unknown. This study explores the link between childhood psychological maltreatment and relational aggression, examining whether moral disengagement mediates this association and the potential moderating effect of gender.


Language: en

Adolescents; Childhood psychological maltreatment; Gender; Moral disengagement; Relational aggression

