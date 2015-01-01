SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Coomans A, Kühling-Romero D, van Deuren S, van Dijk M, van de Weijer S, Blokland A, Eichelsheim V. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1545-1561.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00473-8

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Insecurities and social isolation resulting from the COVID-19 restrictions, may have elevated tensions at home, consequently increasing the risk of domestic violence. The present study aims to examine changes in the prevalence, nature, and type of reporter of domestic violence following the various restrictions implemented to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Netherlands.


Language: en

Keywords

Child maltreatment; COVID-19; Domestic violence; Elderly abuse; Intimate partner violence; Pandemic; Reporters; Violence against parents

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print