Coomans A, Kühling-Romero D, van Deuren S, van Dijk M, van de Weijer S, Blokland A, Eichelsheim V. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1545-1561.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
Insecurities and social isolation resulting from the COVID-19 restrictions, may have elevated tensions at home, consequently increasing the risk of domestic violence. The present study aims to examine changes in the prevalence, nature, and type of reporter of domestic violence following the various restrictions implemented to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the Netherlands.
Language: en
Child maltreatment; COVID-19; Domestic violence; Elderly abuse; Intimate partner violence; Pandemic; Reporters; Violence against parents