|
Citation
|
Calvete E, Jiménez-Granado A, Orue I. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1563-1576.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Child-to-parent violence (CPV) is an important type of family violence that has been relatively understudied. This study examined the main psychometric properties of the revised Child-to-Parent Aggression Questionnaire (CPAQ-R), which examines both violent behaviors against parents and reasons for these behaviors. The aims included identifying the dimensions of CPV and examining the magnitude of CPV during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Child-to-parent violence; COVID-19 pandemic; Reasons for aggressions