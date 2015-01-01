|
Maly EG, Grower PL, Robertson KE, Haran NJ, Graham-Bermann SA. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1577-1589.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Due to shifts in societal and educational expectations alongside the COVID-19 pandemic, many emerging adults live with their family of origin for extended periods of time. Little is known about patterns of parent-perpetrated maltreatment in emerging adulthood. Therefore, this study evaluates the relation between forms of parent-perpetrated maltreatment, including economic abuse, and COVID stress, on symptoms of depression, anxiety, and traumatic stress.
COVID-19; Emerging adult; Maltreatment chronicity; Mental health