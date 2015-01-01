Abstract

This systematic review is a 5-year update of a previously conducted review on the longitudinal predictors of domestic violence perpetration and victimization. This review adopted the term 'Intimate Partner Violence (IPV)' to align with current literature and addressed two aims: to identify any novel longitudinal risk factors since the previous review, and to determine if a distinction could be drawn between risk factors for perpetration and victimization (a limitation identified by the previous review).

