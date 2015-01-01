SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sartori LRM, Pereira DH, Baker SR, Correa MB. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1607-1624.

10.1007/s10896-022-00470-x

A gap remains in the synthesis of studies focusing on the long-term effects of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) on the oral health of individuals. Thus, a systematic scoping review was conducted to examine whether adults who experienced/reported ACEs had worse oral health outcomes than those who did not experience/report ACEs.


Adult; Adverse childhood experiences; Aged; Mouth diseases; Oral health; Review

