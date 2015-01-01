CONTACT US: Contact info
Morrison PK, Yourish E, Chang JC, Krans E, Pallatino-Trevelline C. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1625-1637.
Thecurrent manuscript explores barriers to care for pregnant and post-partum women experiencing co-occurring intimate partner violence and opioid use disorder through the lens of providers who work with this unique population.
Intimate partner violence; Maternal and child outcomes; Opioid use disorder; Post-partum; Pregnancy