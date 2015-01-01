SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Morrison PK, Yourish E, Chang JC, Krans E, Pallatino-Trevelline C. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1625-1637.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10896-022-00466-7

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Thecurrent manuscript explores barriers to care for pregnant and post-partum women experiencing co-occurring intimate partner violence and opioid use disorder through the lens of providers who work with this unique population.


Language: en

Keywords

Intimate partner violence; Maternal and child outcomes; Opioid use disorder; Post-partum; Pregnancy

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print