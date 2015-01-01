|
Zhao Q, Arévalo SP, O'Brien J, Li W. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1639-1654.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Research on the interpersonal violence experience among women with incarceration histories has primarily focused on the impact of discrete forms of victimization or used an additive measure of experiences. Few studies, however, have examined patterns of victimization among this population. The current study uses the Add Health data to explore patterns of interpersonal violence exposure among women with incarceration histories and examine the association between victimization patterns and mental health and substance use problems.
Incarceration; Interpersonal violence; LCA; Mental health; Substance use; Women