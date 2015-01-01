Abstract

Prior research has indicated that several theories might be incorporated to understand perpetration of post-relationship pursuit behaviors (PPBs). However, difficulties coping with relationship loss have not been directly assessed as potential predictors of PPB perpetration, despite their potential relevance. Thus, the present study tests an integrative model to assess whether acceptance or denial-based coping with relationship loss are associated with minor PPBs (e.g., following, excessive contact) and severe PPBs (e.g., aggression) when including prior theoretically relevant variables, such as prior relationship violence (part of coercive control theory) and break-up related distress and rumination (relational goal pursuit theory). Potential differences in predictors of in-person and cyber PPBs are explored, as are moderating effects of gender.

