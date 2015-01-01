|
Brush LD, Miller E. J. Fam. Violence 2023; 38(8): 1677-1688.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
PMID unavailable
Abstract
Bystander programs are central to efforts to address CSV prevention. In the U.S., they are mandated in the 2013 Campus Sexual Violence Elimination (Campus SaVE) Act. This practice note shares early exploration on one university campus in re-envisioning bystander programs by centering experiences, analyses, and activism of Black, Indigenous, and other women of color, students and youth, and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and gender non-conforming people (LGBTQI +).
Anti-carceral; Anti-racism; Bystander; Campus sexual violence; Gender; Intersectionality; Prevention; Social norms; Violence against women