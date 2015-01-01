Abstract

Two cadmium coordination polymers (CPs), {[Cd(zgt)(2,2'-bipy)(H(2)O)]·H(2)O}(n) (1) and {[Cd(zgt)(BPP)(H(2)O)]·H(2)O}(n) (2) (H(2)zgt = 5-methoxyresorcinic acid, 2,2'-bipy = 2,2'-bipyridine, and BPP = 1,3-bis(4-pyridyl)propane), were prepared by the hydrothermal method. The structures of CPs 1-2 were characterized by IR, TGA, X-ray powder diffraction, and elemental analysis. The single-crystal structure analysis shows that CP 1 is a typical 1D chain structure and CP 2 belongs to a 2D layered structure. Based on the excellent luminescence properties of CP 1 and 2, fluorescence sensing experiments were carried out for explosives and pesticides. The results of the explosion sensing experiment showed that CP 1 and 2 had an excellent fluorescence quenching effect on PNBA (p-nitrobenzoic acid) and TNP (2,4,6-trinitrophenol), respectively, and the detection limits were 3.28 and 11.4 nM, respectively. Interestingly, both CP 1 and 2 showed good fluorescence quenching against the pesticide fluridine (Flu), and CP 1 had a lower detection limit and was more sensitive. In addition, the fluorescence quenching mechanism was discussed in detail by the UV absorption spectrum and density functional theory. In order to explore its practical application, the content of Flu in water samples was detected by a labeling recovery method.

Language: en