Citation
Back S, Kroon E, Colyer-Patel K, Cousijn J. Addiction 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
37904333
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Prevalence of nitrous oxide (N(2) O) use appears to be increasing in numerous countries worldwide, and excessive use has been associated with physical and mental problems. Because there currently is no consensus whether N(2) O has addictive potential, we aimed to evaluate the evidence for the presence and prevalence of DSM-5 substance use disorder (SUD) symptoms in N(2) O users. ANALYSIS: A literature search was conducted to assess the evidence for the presence of any of the 11 DSM-5 SUD symptoms in N(2) O users and the prevalence experiencing those symptoms. A substantial part of the studied N(2) O users use more than intended (i.e. 46% to 98%) and spend a substantial amount of time using N(2) O. At least some of the studied N(2) O users experience interpersonal problems (i.e. 13% to 80%) and use N(2) O in risky situations, such as driving under the influence. Evidence for the other criteria is either insufficient or inconclusive.
Language: en
Keywords
addiction; DSM-5; substance use disorder; symptoms; nitrous oxide; laughing gas