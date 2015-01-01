Abstract

BACKGROUND: Locomotor capacity (LC) is an important domain of intrinsic capacity and key determinant of functional ability and well-being in older age. The United Nations Decade of Healthy Ageing (2021-2030) calls for strengthening data and research on healthy ageing, including the measurement of older persons' LC. To advance the measurement and monitoring of LC, there is pressing need to identify valid and reliable measures.



OBJECTIVE: To identify all the available tools that were validated for measurement of LC or of its specific attributes in older people and to assess the methodological quality of the studies and measurement properties of the tools.



DESIGN: Systematic review. SETTING: Anywhere (Community-dwelling; long-term care facility; etc.). SUBJECTS: Older people.



METHODS: We used highly sensitive search strategies to search the following databases: Medline, Embase, Scopus, CINAHL and PsycINFO. The study was conducted following the COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement Instruments (COSMIN) methodology for systematic review of outcome measurement instruments.



RESULTS: A total of 125 studies were included, which assessed tools for balance (n = 84), muscle power (n = 12), muscle strength (n = 32, including four studies about tools for balance and muscle power) and endurance (n = 1). No studies on tools for muscle function, joint function, or locomotor capacity overall, were retrieved. We identified 69 clinician-report or objective assessment tools for balance, 30 for muscle strength, 12 for muscle power and 1 endurance assessment tool. The GRADE assessment of quality of evidence showed that only a few tools have high quality evidence for both sufficient validity and reliability: The Balance Evaluation Systems Test (BESTest), the Mini-Balance Evaluation Systems Test (Mini-BESTest), the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) and the Timed Up and Go (TUG) test.



CONCLUSIONS: A few tools with high quality evidence for sufficient validity and reliability are currently available for balance assessment in older people that may be recommended for use in clinical and research settings. Further validation studies are required for muscle strength, muscle power and endurance assessment tools.

