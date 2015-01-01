Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To verify the effects of a 3-month dual-task training on motor and cognitive functions in community-dwelling older adults.



DESIGN: In this prospective, single-blinded, controlled clinical trial, a total of forty participants were allocated to either the experimental or the control (no-exercise) group. The intervention program consisted of a combination of motor and cognitive exercises conducted twice a week on nonconsecutive days. The main outcome measures were postural stability, mobility, fear of falling, and cognitive functions. Multiple analyses of variance were used to assess the impact of the dual-task training. Effect sizes (η2p) were reported. Significance was set at 5%.



RESULTS: Compared with the control group, participants who underwent the dual-task training showed positive outcomes in terms of postural stability (η2p = 0.298; P = 0.020), mobility (η2p = 0.285; P = 0.003), and cognitive functions (η2p = 0.536; P = 0.001). No significant differences were observed between the groups in terms of the fear of falling (P = 0.566).



CONCLUSIONS: Three-month dual-task training was beneficial for postural control, mobility, and cognitive functions in community-dwelling older adults. Based on the present findings, healthcare professionals should consider incorporating dual-task training into clinical practice.

