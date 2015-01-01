Abstract

We would like to share ideas on the publication "Effects of COVID-19 lockdown on the demand for health care of children and adolescents with burns in three specialized outpatient centers in Chile1". As a result of the effective decrease in the burns inciden- ce and the reduced access to health care, there was a decrease in the demand for burn care during the first period of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting both outpatients with acute burns and those who were ad- mitted for sequelae rehabilitation, according to Sols et al.1. We agree that the COVID-19 epidemic and asso- ciated lockdown policies may have an impact on the incidence of medical disorders and healthcare access. The observation is based on data from the hospital's registry. The specific frequency of burns may or may not vary. According to a recent study by Jaber et al., a community lockdown reduced blunt trauma but did not reduce penetrating injury, and injuries such as burns were more likely to occur at home despite social separation2. Burns may still be an issue during the lockdown, but the patient may not be able to get to the hospital, thus local basic care may be used to treat them at home.



Editor, compartimos ideas sobre la publicación "Efectos del confinamiento por COVID-19 en la de- manda de atención de salud de niños y adolescentes que- mados en tres ambulatorios especializados en Chile1". Como resultado de la disminución efectiva de la inciden- cia de quemaduras y la reducción del acceso a la atención de la salud, se produjo una disminución de la demanda de atención de quemados durante el primer período de la pandemia de COVID-19, afectando tanto a los pacien- tes ambulatorios con quemaduras agudas como a los que estaban ingresado para rehabilitación de secuelas, según Sols et al.1. Estamos de acuerdo en que la epidemia de COVID-19 y las políticas de bloqueo asociadas pueden tener un impacto en la incidencia de trastornos médicos y el acceso a la atención médica. La observación se basa en datos del registro del hospital. La frecuencia específica de las quemaduras puede variar o no. Según un estudio reciente de Jaber et al., un confinamiento comunitario redujo los traumatismos cerrados, pero no las lesiones penetrantes, y era más probable que se produjeran le- siones como quemaduras en el hogar a pesar de la se- paración social2. Las quemaduras pueden seguir siendo un problema durante el encierro, pero es posible que el paciente no pueda llegar al hospital, por lo que se puede utilizar la atención básica local para tratarlas en el hogar.

