Citation
Mungmunpuntipantip R, Wiwanitkit V. Andes Pediatr. 2022; 93(4): 601-602.
Vernacular Title
Encierro por COVID-19 y demanda de atención en salud de niños y adolescentes con quemaduras
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Chilena de Pediatría)
DOI
PMID
37906862
Abstract
We would like to share ideas on the publication "Effects of COVID-19 lockdown on the demand for health care of children and adolescents with burns in three specialized outpatient centers in Chile1". As a result of the effective decrease in the burns inciden- ce and the reduced access to health care, there was a decrease in the demand for burn care during the first period of the COVID-19 pandemic, affecting both outpatients with acute burns and those who were ad- mitted for sequelae rehabilitation, according to Sols et al.1. We agree that the COVID-19 epidemic and asso- ciated lockdown policies may have an impact on the incidence of medical disorders and healthcare access. The observation is based on data from the hospital's registry. The specific frequency of burns may or may not vary. According to a recent study by Jaber et al., a community lockdown reduced blunt trauma but did not reduce penetrating injury, and injuries such as burns were more likely to occur at home despite social separation2. Burns may still be an issue during the lockdown, but the patient may not be able to get to the hospital, thus local basic care may be used to treat them at home.
