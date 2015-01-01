Abstract

The objective of this work was to know the practices and risk perception of household pesticides (HPs) of mothers and fathers of children in early developmental stages. SUBJECTS AND METHOD: Quali tative research carried out in 2015. We conducted interviews in 18 homes with mothers and fathers of children aged 0 to 3 years registered in the General Health Insurance Plan of the Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires (Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires). The analytical categories were identified, interpre tive analytical categories of higher-level abstraction were conceptualized, and finally, diagrams were constructed to represent and organize the findings.



RESULTS: The interviews showed that mothers and fathers: 1) used HPs regularly, 2) showed low concern for the health hazards of HPs and other hou sehold chemicals, except for a small, more sensitized group of parents, 3) they were more concerned regarding mosquito bites than exposure of their children to HPs, 4) relied on fumigation services and the normative framework that regulates them, and 5) expressed interest and willingness to receive more information and orientation from the pediatrician about the safe use of chemical products at home. Other analytical categories showed a constant parental adjustment between toxicity, patho genicity, hygiene, and well-being.



CONCLUSIONS: Since home exposures levels to HPs considered safe for adults may be toxicologically relevant for young children, government and health agencies should provide parents with tools to decode HPs marketing and publicity messages, as well as to conceptua lize the relationship between HPs use and childhood health disorders.



El objetivo de este estudio fue conocer las prácticas y la percepción sobre los riesgos de los plaguicidas domésticos (PDs) en madres y padres de niños en etapas tempranas del desarrollo.



Sujetos y Método: Investigación de diseño cualitativo mediante entrevistas a madres y padres en 18 domicilios con niños de 0 a 3 años afiliados al Seguro de Salud del Hospital Italiano de Buenos Aires en el año 2015. Se identificaron categorías analíticas, se conceptualizaron categorías analíticas interpretativas de mayor nivel de abstracción y finalmente se construyeron diagramas para representar y organizar los hallazgos.



Resultados: Las entrevistas mostraron que las madres y padres: 1) Utilizaban habitualmente PDs, 2) Mostraron en general baja preocupación por los peligros para la salud de los PDs y productos químicos hogareños excepto un grupo pequeño más sensibilizado, 3) Les preocupaba más las picaduras de insectos en sus hijos que la exposición a PDs, 4) Confiaban en los servicios de fumigación y/o en el marco normativo que los regula, y 5) Manifestaron interés en que el pediatra les brindara información acerca de los productos químicos que se utilizan diariamente en el hogar. Otras categorías analíticas mostraron un ajuste constante entre toxicidad, patogenicidad, higiene y bienestar.



Conclusiones: Dado que los niveles de exposición hogareña considerados inocuos para adultos pueden ser toxicológicamente relevantes para individuos en desarrollo, los entes de gobierno y salud deberían proveer a los padres de herramientas intelectuales para decodificar los mensajes del mercadeo de PDs, así como para conceptualizar la relación entre contacto con PDs y trastornos de salud infantil.

Language: es