Citation
Besio H F, Espinosa L M. Andes Pediatr. 2022; 93(5): 755-762.
Vernacular Title
Seguridad del niño pasajero
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Sociedad Chilena de Pediatría)
DOI
PMID
37906897
Abstract
Injuries and deaths in traffic accidents are a significant public health problem, and the correct use of child restraint systems (CRS) is an effective way to prevent injuries and deaths in minors. Unfor tunately, despite a legal regulatory framework, the use of these devices is low and, most of the time, inappropriate, which puts the integrity of children at risk during transportation in a motorized vehi cle. The goal of this review is to enable clinicians caring for children to understand the complexity of the subject, to obtain an adequate knowledge regarding CRS, current regulations, and international practices, and a comprehensive view of the existing options for transporting children and youth with special needs.
Language: es