Abstract

Injuries and deaths in traffic accidents are a significant public health problem, and the correct use of child restraint systems (CRS) is an effective way to prevent injuries and deaths in minors. Unfor tunately, despite a legal regulatory framework, the use of these devices is low and, most of the time, inappropriate, which puts the integrity of children at risk during transportation in a motorized vehi cle. The goal of this review is to enable clinicians caring for children to understand the complexity of the subject, to obtain an adequate knowledge regarding CRS, current regulations, and international practices, and a comprehensive view of the existing options for transporting children and youth with special needs.



===



Las lesiones y muertes en siniestros de tránsito son un importante problema de salud pública, siendo el correcto uso de sistemas de retención infantil (SRI) una forma efectiva de prevenir lesiones y muertes en menores de edad. Pese a la existencia de un marco regulatorio legal, el uso de estos dispositivos es bajo y la mayoría de las veces inadecuado, lo que pone en riesgo la integridad de niños y niñas durante el traslado en un vehículo motorizado. El objetivo de esta revisión es lograr que los médicos que atienden niños comprendan la complejidad del tema, tengan los conocimientos adecuados respecto del uso de SRI, de la normativa vigente y de las buenas prácticas internacionales, y conozcan generalidades sobre las opciones que existen para el traslado de niños y adolescentes con necesidades especiales en la atención de salud (NANEAS).

Language: es