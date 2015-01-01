Abstract

BACKGROUND: Protection Motivation Theory could be another potential and good framework that addresses essential elements in a behavioural change leading to positive fall protective behaviours. The positive behavioural change could reduce the risk of falls and improve the quality of life of the older community. The study aims to evaluate the reliability and validity of the culturally adapted Protection Motivation Theory scale for older adults' fall protection motivation or protective behaviours to reduce fall risk.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted to establish a psychometric instrument validation. A total of 389 participants aged 55 years and above were included. The study was conducted in Sarawak, Malaysia, from November 2021 to January 2022 in two phases, translation of the PMT Scale, cross-cultural adaptation, face validation and pre-testing of the PMT Scale. The participants were selected using multistage random sampling in a primary healthcare clinic. Data entry and statistical analysis were performed using IBM SPSS version 26 for exploratory factor analysis and SmartPLS version 3.3.7 for confirmatory factor analysis using partial least square structural equation modelling.



RESULTS: The Kaiser-Meyer-Olkin value was 0.760, Bartlett's sphericity test was significant and the total variance explained was 61%. It identified 31 items within eight dimensions of the Protection Motivation Theory scale. The Higher Order Constructs' measurement model indicates that the convergent and discriminant validity were established (Cronbach's alpha and composite reliability: ≥ 0.740; average variance extracted: 0.619 to 0.935 and Henseler's Heterotrait-Monotrait criterion for all constructs' discriminant validity: < 0.9). Test-retest for the intraclass correlation coefficient was 0.745. The model's coefficient of determination demonstrated R(2) = 0.375.



CONCLUSION: Overall, the Protection Motivation Theory Scale has established its reliability and validity for assisting older adults in the community. The Protection Motivation Theory Scale could be used in fall prevention interventions by promoting fall protective behaviours to reduce fall risk among community-dwelling older adults. The scale could assist healthcare providers in assessing the intention of older adults to use fall protective behaviours to reduce fall risk and serve as an alternative reference in developing fall prevention education in a fall prevention strategy.

Language: en