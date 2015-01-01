Abstract

Laryngeal fractures are life-threatening injuries, frequently associated with long-term morbidity. We present a case of a man sustaining a displaced laryngeal fracture and rupture of supraglottic structures following attempted suicide by hanging from a bridge. His injuries included a tear of the thyrohyoid membrane, avulsed epiglottis and complete autopharyngotomy. All laryngeal functions were significantly impaired. Early tracheostomy, careful surgical repair, extensive multidisciplinary team (MDT) input and intensive rehabilitation all contributed towards a successful recovery. By 7 months following the initial injury, the patient had achieved excellent breathing and voicing, and a safe and competent swallow despite the extent of his initial injuries. This case demonstrates the importance of early airway management in laryngeal trauma and the role of surgical management in conjunction with swallow rehabilitation. Fundamentally, an MDT approach is essential for the holistic management of patients with laryngeal trauma.

