Ward KP, Grogan-Kaylor A, Ma J, Pace GT, Lee S. BMJ Open 2023; 13(10): e058439.
37903610
OBJECTIVES: To test associations between 11 caregiver aggressive and non-aggressive discipline behaviours and outcomes (aggression, distraction and prosocial peer relations) of children under 5 years in low-income and middle-income countries (LMICs). PARTICIPANTS: Data came from the fourth (2009-2013) and fifth (2012-2017) rounds of the UNICEF Multiple Indicator Cluster Surveys. Analyses were restricted to households with children under 5 years, leaving a sample of 229 465 respondents across 60 LMICs. Data were analysed using Bayesian multilevel logistic regression.
Child; Humans; Child, Preschool; PUBLIC HEALTH; MENTAL HEALTH; Child protection; Parenting/psychology; *Aggression/psychology; *Parents/psychology; Bayes Theorem; Child & adolescent psychiatry; Child Development; PAEDIATRICS