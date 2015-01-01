SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee SC, Rouquette OY, Hawton K, Cleobury L, Spencer S, Lloyd K, Gunnell D, Scourfield J, John A. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)

10.1027/0227-5910/a000930

37904497

BACKGROUND: There is little information about characteristics and long-term outcomes of individuals who self-harm during a suicide cluster. Aims: To compare characteristics of individuals who self-harmed during a suicide cluster in South Wales (∼10 deaths between December 2007 and March 2008) with others who self-harmed prior to the cluster and to evaluate 10-year self-harm and mortality outcomes.

METHOD: Using records from the hospital serving the catchment area of the suicide cluster, enhanced by national routinely collected linked data, we created the following two groups: individuals who self-harmed (a) during the suicide cluster and (b) 1 year before. We compared individuals' characteristics and performed logistic regression to compute odds ratios of 10-year self-harm and mortality outcomes.

RESULTS: Individuals who self-harmed during the cluster were less likely to be hospitalized or have a mental health history than those who self-harmed prior to the cluster. No significant group differences were found for 10-year self-harm outcomes, but all-cause mortality was higher for males. Limitations: Sample size was small, and data were lacking on psychological and social proximity to individuals who died during the suicide cluster.

CONCLUSION: Our findings highlight the importance of long-term healthcare follow-up of those who self-harm during a suicide cluster, particularly males.


suicide; mortality; self-harm; data linkage; suicide cluster

