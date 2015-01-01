|
Citation
|
Krysinska K, Andriessen K, Bandara P, Reifels L, Flego A, Page A, Schlichthorst M, Pirkis J, Mihalopoulos C, Khanh-Dao Le L. Crisis 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, International Association for Suicide Prevention, Publisher Hogrefe Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37904498
|
Abstract
|
Background Psychosocial interventions following self-harm in adults, in particular cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), can be effective in lowering the risk of repeated self-harm. Aims To evaluate the cost-effectiveness of CBT for reducing repeated self-harm in the Australian context.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
suicide; self-harm; psychosocial interventions; cognitive behavioral therapy; cost-effectiveness