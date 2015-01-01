Abstract

Many scientists expressed their concerns regarding the impact of COVID-19-related quarantine measures on interpersonal violence, mainly concerning children and intimate partners, as well as other negative psychological effects. During early 2020, free circulation in Greece was prohibited for 42 days, up until May 4th. The aim of our study was to investigate characteristics of bodily harm allegation cases referred to the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology of the Medical School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece, during the first month succeeding free circulation re-establishment in the broader Attica region. We also aimed to detect any possible differences regarding bodily harm allegations by comparing the corresponding time period of 2019. A decrease in community violence (CV) allegations, especially youth violence incidents, was observed in 2020. Females' victimization, as well as allegations against strangers, were also decreased. No differences were observed concerning the injury mechanism. Victims of 2020 filed the allegations faster and, thus, were examined almost one day earlier than their 2019 counterparts. During lockdown, domestic violence (DV) hotline reporting was significantly increased, but paradoxically DV cases referred to our Department were decreased. In Greece, the legislators did not foresee any specific exemption from circulation restriction for DV victims attempting to escape abuse. Our results revealed a small, but notable, impact on non-fatal interpersonal violence.

