Abstract

Introduction Non-accidental trauma (NAT) is a leading cause of pediatric injury and death. When NAT is suspected in children under the age of 24 months, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends using skeletal surveys (SS) to identify acute, healing, or old fractures and to repeat the SS approximately two weeks after initial imaging as acute fractures can sometimes not be seen on initial imaging. In this study, we determined the yield of initial and follow-up SS obtained for suspected NAT in children under the age of 24 months at a regional referral hospital.



METHODS We reviewed charts of children younger than 24 months who received SS imaging, due to physical abuse suspicion, at our hospital system between 2017 and 2022. We used convenient sampling to examine all SS occurring at the Charleston Area Medical Center Healthcare System.



RESULTS A total of 61 of the 126 initial SS showed fractures. Only 9% of children received follow-up SS. Repeat SS performed approximately two weeks after positive initial SS showed signs of healing, including new fractures not reported on the initial scan. Follow-up SS performed within eight weeks after initial negative scans continued to be negative. Lastly, consults from child abuse pediatricians were found to be underutilized as only 48% of patients received consultations.



CONCLUSION Follow-up SS and child abuse pediatrician consults were found to be underutilized. Follow-up SS and consulting child abuse specialists should not be overlooked, irrespective of positive or negative initial SS, to provide optimal management of NAT.

Language: en