Muhammad U, Di Bella C, Thompson S, Istfan S. Cureus 2023; 15(9): e46020.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)
DOI
PMID
37900491
PMCID
Abstract
Introduction Non-accidental trauma (NAT) is a leading cause of pediatric injury and death. When NAT is suspected in children under the age of 24 months, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends using skeletal surveys (SS) to identify acute, healing, or old fractures and to repeat the SS approximately two weeks after initial imaging as acute fractures can sometimes not be seen on initial imaging. In this study, we determined the yield of initial and follow-up SS obtained for suspected NAT in children under the age of 24 months at a regional referral hospital.
child abuse; bone calcification; non-accidental trauma; radiographic imaging; skeletal surveys