Abstract

Use injuries, i.e., injuries caused by repetitive strain on the body, represent a serious problem in athletics that has traditionally relied on historic datasets and human experience for prevention. Existing methodologies have been frustratingly slow at developing higher precision prevention practices. Technological advancements have permitted the emergence of artificial intelligence and machine learning (ML) as promising toolsets to enhance both injury mitigation and rehabilitation protocols. This article provides a comprehensive overview of recent advances in ML techniques as they have been applied to sports injury prediction and prevention. A comprehensive literature review was conducted searching PubMed/Medline, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE)/Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET), and ScienceDirect. Ovid Discovery and Google Scholar were used to provide additional aggregate results and a grey literature search. A focus was placed on papers published from 2017 to 2022. Algorithms of interest were limited to K-Nearest Neighbor (KNN), K-means, decision tree, random forest, gradient boosting and AdaBoost, and neural networks. A total of 42 original research papers were included, and their results were summarized. We conclude that given the current lack of open source, uniform data sets, as well as a reliance on dated regression models, no strong conclusions about the real-world efficacy of ML as it applies to sports injury prediction can be made. However, it is suggested that addressing these two issues will allow powerful, novel ML architectures to be deployed, thus rapidly advancing the state of this field, and providing validated clinical tools.

