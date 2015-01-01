Abstract

AIM: To investigate whether the core of the pathophysiology underlying non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) relates to poor impulse control due to impaired motor inhibition (i.e. the ability to inhibit a preplanned motor response).



METHOD: We conducted a case-control study to compare the proficiency of two domains of motor inhibition, that is, reactive and proactive inhibition, by giving the reaching arm version of the stop-signal task and a go-only task to 28 drug-naive adolescents with NSSI disorder (NSSID) (mean age [SD] 15 years 8 months [1 year 4 months]; three males and 25 females) and 28 typically developing adolescents (mean age 15 years 8 months [1 year 5 months]; three males and 25 females).



RESULTS: Reactive inhibition, as determined by the duration of the stop-signal reaction time, was enhanced in adolescents with NSSID compared to typically developing controls (194.2 [22.5 ms] vs 217.5 [17.3 ms], p < 0.001). By contrast, proactive inhibition was similar in both groups. Lastly, the level of impulsivity, assessed using the Barratt Impulsiveness Scale Version 11, did not differ between typically developing adolescents and adolescents with NSSID. However, adolescents with NSSID were more impulsive than controls in a subscale of the UPPS-P Impulsive Behavior Scale.



INTERPRETATION: NSSID is not driven by heightened motor impulsivity. Instead, adolescents with NSSID exhibited greater proficiency in reactive inhibition, a proxy for motor impulsivity. We suggest that the enhancement of reactive inhibition strengthens action control, allowing adolescents to suppress their self-protection instinct and perform NSSI behaviours.

Language: en