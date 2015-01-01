Abstract

Childhood adversity represents a robust risk factor for the development of harmful substance use. Although a range of empirical studies have examined the consequences of multiple forms of adversity (i.e., childhood maltreatment, parental alcohol use disorder [AUD]), there is a dearth of information on the relative effects of each form of adversity when considered simultaneously. The current study utilizes structural equation modeling to investigate three unique and amplifying pathways from parental AUD and maltreatment exposure to offspring alcohol use as emerging adults: (1) childhood externalizing symptomatology, (2) internalizing symptomatology, and (3) affiliation with substance-using peers and siblings. Participants (N = 422) were drawn from a longitudinal follow-up study of emerging adults who participated in a research summer camp program as children. Wave 1 of the study included 674 school-aged children with and without maltreatment histories.



RESULTS indicated that chronic maltreatment, over and above the effect of parent AUD, was uniquely associated with greater childhood conduct problems and depressive symptomatology. Mother alcohol dependence was uniquely associated with greater affiliation with substance-using peers and siblings, which in turn predicted greater alcohol use as emerging adults.



RESULTS support peer and sibling affiliation as a key mechanism in the intergenerational transmission of substance use between mothers and offspring.

Language: en