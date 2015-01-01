|
Citation
Sellars E, Oliver BR, Bowes L. Dev. Psychopathol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37905551
Abstract
Although common, little is known about the potential impacts of sibling victimization, and how best to ameliorate these. We explored longitudinal associations between sibling victimization and mental health and wellbeing outcomes, and promotive and risk factors that predicted better or worse outcomes following victimization. Data were from >12,000 participants in the Millennium Cohort Study, a longitudinal UK birth cohort, who reported on sibling victimization at age 11 and/or 14 years. We identified potential risk and promotive factors at family, peer, school, and neighborhood levels from age 14 data. Mental health and wellbeing outcomes (internalizing and externalizing problems, mental wellbeing, self-harm) were collected at age 17.
Language: en
Keywords
mental health; resilience; longitudinal; victimization; Siblings