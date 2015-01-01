|
Citation
|
Rossi E, Cassioli E, Cecci L, Arganini F, Martelli M, Redaelli CA, Anselmetti S, Bertelli S, Fernandez I, Ricca V, Castellini G. Eur. Eat. Disord. Rev. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37903082
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: This quasi-experimental study aimed to compare the outcome of patients with Anorexia Nervosa (AN) reporting moderate/severe childhood maltreatment (CM) treated exclusively with Enhanced Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (CBT-E) or with CBT-E plus Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing (EMDR).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
trauma; childhood maltreatment; psychotherapy; eating disorders; anorexia nervosa; CBT-E; EMDR; enhanced cognitive behaviour therapy; eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing; maltreated ecophenotype