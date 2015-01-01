Abstract

In the recent article 'Post-traumatic stress disorder and depression following the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas Market terrorist attack: a comparison of exposed and non-exposed police personnel,' important insights are provided about the association between terrorism exposure and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). However, in our opinion, there are several methodological issues that limit the results of this study. In this letter, we discuss the problematic use of partial PTSD, the adjustment of the PCL-5 to refer only to a specific terrorist attack, and the significance of criterion A.

