Journal Article

Citation

Muysewinkel E, Van Deynse H, Van Overmeire R. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2023; 14(2): e2272476.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)

DOI

10.1080/20008066.2023.2272476

PMID

37902992

Abstract

In the recent article 'Post-traumatic stress disorder and depression following the 2018 Strasbourg Christmas Market terrorist attack: a comparison of exposed and non-exposed police personnel,' important insights are provided about the association between terrorism exposure and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). However, in our opinion, there are several methodological issues that limit the results of this study. In this letter, we discuss the problematic use of partial PTSD, the adjustment of the PCL-5 to refer only to a specific terrorist attack, and the significance of criterion A.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; terrorism; Post-traumatic stress disorder; trastorno de estrés postraumático; criterio A; criterion A; terrorismo; 恐怖主义; 标准A

