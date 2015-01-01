|
Giang WCW, Zheng H, Gibson B, Patel B, Ramirez-Zamora A, Winter S, Jeghers M, Li Y, Classen S. Front. Neurol. 2023; 14: e1225751.
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
37900602
INTRODUCTION: PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects, according to the ICF, body systems (cognitive, visual, and motor), and functions (e.g., decreased executive functions, decreased visual acuity, impaired contrast sensitivity, decreased coordination)-all which impact driving performance, an instrumental activity of daily living in the domain of "Activity" and "Participation" according to the ICF. Although there is strong evidence of impaired driving performance in PD, few studies have explored the real-world benefits of in-vehicle automation technologies, such as in-vehicle information systems (IVIS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), for drivers with PD. These technologies hold potential to alleviate driving impairments, reduce errors, and improve overall performance, allowing individuals with PD to maintain their mobility and independence more safely and for longer periods. This preliminary study aimed to fill the gap in the literature by examining the impact of IVIS and ADAS on driving safety, as indicated by the number of driving errors made by people with PD in an on-road study.
autonomous vehicles; advanced driver assistance systems; driver rehabilitation; driving errors; on-road; Parkinson’s disease