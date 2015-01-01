Abstract

INTRODUCTION: PD is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder that affects, according to the ICF, body systems (cognitive, visual, and motor), and functions (e.g., decreased executive functions, decreased visual acuity, impaired contrast sensitivity, decreased coordination)-all which impact driving performance, an instrumental activity of daily living in the domain of "Activity" and "Participation" according to the ICF. Although there is strong evidence of impaired driving performance in PD, few studies have explored the real-world benefits of in-vehicle automation technologies, such as in-vehicle information systems (IVIS) and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), for drivers with PD. These technologies hold potential to alleviate driving impairments, reduce errors, and improve overall performance, allowing individuals with PD to maintain their mobility and independence more safely and for longer periods. This preliminary study aimed to fill the gap in the literature by examining the impact of IVIS and ADAS on driving safety, as indicated by the number of driving errors made by people with PD in an on-road study.



METHODS: Forty-five adults with diagnosed PD drove a 2019 Toyota Camry equipped with IVIS and ADAS features (Toyota Safety Sense 2.0) on a route containing highway and suburban roads. Participants drove half of the route with the IVIS and ADAS systems activated and the other half with the systems deactivated.



RESULTS: The results suggest that systems that assume control of the driving task, such as adaptive cruise control, were most effective in reducing driving errors. Furthermore, individual differences in cognitive abilities, particularly memory, were significantly correlated with the total number of driving errors when the systems were deactivated, but no significant correlations were present when the systems were activated. Physical capability factors, such as rigidity and bradykinesia, were not significantly correlated with driving error.



DISCUSSION: Taken together, these results show that in-vehicle driver automation systems can benefit drivers with PD and diminish the impact of individual differences in driver cognitive ability.

Language: en