Abstract

Navigating safely and efficiently in dense crowds remains a challenging problem for mobile robots. The interaction mechanisms involved in collision avoidance require robots to exhibit active and foresighted behaviors while understanding the crowd dynamics. Deep reinforcement learning methods have shown superior performance compared to model-based approaches. However, existing methods lack an intuitive and quantitative safety evaluation for agents, and they may potentially trap agents in local optima during training, hindering their ability to learn optimal strategies. In addition, sparse reward problems further compound these limitations. To address these challenges, we propose SafeCrowdNav, a comprehensive crowd navigation algorithm that emphasizes obstacle avoidance in complex environments. Our approach incorporates a safety evaluation function to quantitatively assess the current safety score and an intrinsic exploration reward to balance exploration and exploitation based on scene constraints. By combining prioritized experience replay and hindsight experience replay techniques, our model effectively learns the optimal navigation policy in crowded environments. Experimental outcomes reveal that our approach enables robots to improve crowd comprehension during navigation, resulting in reduced collision probabilities and shorter navigation times compared to state-of-the-art algorithms. Our code is available at https://github.com/Janet-xujing-1216/SafeCrowdNav.

