Abstract

Latino day laborers in the United States provide skilled labor to businesses and homeowners through informal work arrangements. We conducted exploratory qualitative research with Latino day laborers in Houston, Texas, to investigate their perceptions of safety risks and circumstances related to work-related injuries. We conducted focus groups with 34 participants and used risk mapping and body mapping activities to elicit greater engagement by the Latino day laborers in the conversations. Participants described physical, occupational, and psychosocial hazards that affected their risk for workplace injuries. They indicated a significant risk for injury was employers failing to provide proper tools or equipment for the job being done. The themes that emerged from the analysis were lack of control over employment conditions and the risk of performing unsafe work in order to meet financial needs. This formative qualitative research informed a pilot test and subsequent clinical trial of injury risk reduction strategies for Latino day laborers. Interventions to protect day laborers from work-related injuries should be informed by recognizing the employment and social dilemmas they confront.

Language: en