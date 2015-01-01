Abstract

Disappointment is an under-studied concept in the field of PTSD; it is nevertheless apparent in testimonies of individuals diagnosed with PTSD. Self-disappointment, disappointment with others, and disappointment with the Sublime are mentioned in the literature yet were not studied and described in the context of PTSD and spiritual recovery. This study aims to fill this gap; 50 individuals of varying backgrounds who recovered from PTSD and attributed their recovery to spirituality were interviewed. Participants underwent a variety of traumas, had different piety levels, and used different recovery methods.



FINDINGS revealed a mechanism where individuals diagnosed with PTSD experience three-dimensional disappointment (TDD) with self, others, and the Sublime, and that this disappointment breeds a sense of disconnection and helplessness.



FINDINGS suggest also that disappointment plays a significant role in both creating PTSD and intensifying the suffering from it. Implications for caregivers, therapists, and individuals with PTSD are discussed.

