SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Flint T, Ronel N. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/0306624X231206520

PMID

37902425

Abstract

Disappointment is an under-studied concept in the field of PTSD; it is nevertheless apparent in testimonies of individuals diagnosed with PTSD. Self-disappointment, disappointment with others, and disappointment with the Sublime are mentioned in the literature yet were not studied and described in the context of PTSD and spiritual recovery. This study aims to fill this gap; 50 individuals of varying backgrounds who recovered from PTSD and attributed their recovery to spirituality were interviewed. Participants underwent a variety of traumas, had different piety levels, and used different recovery methods.

FINDINGS revealed a mechanism where individuals diagnosed with PTSD experience three-dimensional disappointment (TDD) with self, others, and the Sublime, and that this disappointment breeds a sense of disconnection and helplessness.

FINDINGS suggest also that disappointment plays a significant role in both creating PTSD and intensifying the suffering from it. Implications for caregivers, therapists, and individuals with PTSD are discussed.


Language: en

Keywords

PTSD; trauma; recovery; spirituality; disappointment; self-disappointment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print